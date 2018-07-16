(KPIX) – The A’s are one of baseball’s surprise teams at the all-star break – even broadcaster (and occasional cheerleader) Dallas Braden couldn’t imagine the type of success they’ve been having.

“I had them above .500,” he told KPIX sports director Dennis O’Donnell on Gameday. “But I don’t think anyone expected 13 games over .500.”

Braden credited Oakland’s patchwork rotation as a key to their success. Sean Manaea is the only starter left in the current rotation from the open day roster. A mixture of veterans Trevor Cahill, Edwin Jackson and Brett Anderson has kept the ship afloat.

Manaea threw a no-hitter in April, but Braden says the Oakland lefty is still evolving and won’t rely on the strikeout as much in the second half so he can last longer in games.

“He’s trying to learn the value of missing barrels instead of bats,” Braden said.

Manaea finished the first half with a 3.42 ERA, despite allowing 25 earned runs in May.

If Manaea can’t figure out new ways to pitch deep in games, the A’s bullpen is more than capable of getting the final outs. Oakland relievers rank fifth in the American League in ERA anchored by set-up man Lou Trivino (1.22 ERA) and all-star closer Blake Treinen (0.94 ERA).

“You wonder if that’s sustainable over 162 games and into the playoffs,” Braden cautioned.

And with the trade deadline looming, A’s management finally seems in position to add to the roster instead of subtract.

“When you’ve been told you just need to be in position at the break to start making moves,” Braden said looking down at his watch. “Well we’re here…it’s break time.”

The A’s start the second half with a home series against the Giants on Friday. They are three games behind the Mariners for a wildcard spot, and eight back of the Astros in the AL West. If they played in the NL West, they would lead the division by a game and a half.