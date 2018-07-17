What Will $2,000 Rent You In Oakland, Right Now?According to rental site Zumper, the median cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Oakland is now $2,100/month. Here's examples of what you can get at that price.

What Does $2,700 Rent You In San Francisco, Today?Curious about just how far a housing dollar travels in San Francisco? We rounded up the latest rental listings to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in San Francisco on a budget of $2,700/month.

Bay Area Rentals: Inside Hayes Valley's Least Expensive ApartmentsHayes Valley is a "walker's paradise," a "biker's paradise," and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.

What Will $2,000 Rent You In Berkeley, Right Now?Curious about just how far a housing dollar stretches in Berkeley? We rounded up the latest rental listings to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place to live if you've got $2,000/month.

Best Ways To Celebrate 4th of July In the San Francisco Bay AreaWhoops, the Fourth of July 2018 falls on a Wednesday. Never mind, there are still plenty of parades, concerts, cruises, fireworks and festivals around the San Francisco Bay Area.

Best Kids Menus In San FranciscoThe best kids menus are at restaurants that welcome kids, but it takes more than a good menu to keep families coming back. Family friendly dining shows in a restaurant’s welcoming attitude toward respectful kids, along with a topnotch menu planned around kids tastes and nutrition.