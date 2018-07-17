  • KPIX 5

DIXON (CBS SF) — At least one person has died in a vehicle crash this morning on Interstate Highway 80 in the Dixon area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident near the on-ramp at Curry and Milk Farm roads was reported around 9:50 a.m. when a black sedan went from one side of Highway 80 to the other and overturned on its roof on the on-ramp, according to the CHP.

The Solano County coroner’s office was summoned at 10:18 a.m., and the Milk Farm Road on-ramp to westbound Highway 80 was closed at 10:35 a.m., according to the CHP.

Comments
  1. Deplorable Me (@KCBS_Sucks) says:
    July 17, 2018 at 11:51 am

    He/she really had to “make” that exit….and they did, permanently.

