BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Six UC Berkeley police officers have been fired after some of them were caught sleeping on the job.

Others were caught just hanging out during their midnight shifts in a campus library.

The police chief said the six UC Berkeley officers were caught regularly sitting inside a closed campus library after reporting that they were out patrolling other buildings.

A Cal spokesperson said, “Because police officer personnel matters are confidential, we cannot discuss any particulars of any individual case. Speaking generally, we expect all our officers to be out working, as assigned, protecting our campus community.”

The officers have been on paid leave since October.