Curious about just how far a housing dollar travels in San Francisco?

We rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in San Francisco on a budget of $2,700/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Crestline and Parkridge Drives (Upper Market)

Listed at $2,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Crestline and Parkridge Drives.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking and storage space. In the unit, you can anticipate carpeted floors, stainless steel appliances, new blinds and new windows. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent, isn’t particularly bikeable but offers many nearby public transportation options.

125 Nevada St., #A (Bernal Heights)

Next, there’s this studio apartment situated at 125 Nevada St., #A. It’s also listed for $2,700/month.

The building features outdoor space. In the furnished apartment, there are tile floors, generous closet space, wooden cabinetry, built-in storage features and a patio, but animals are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

2306 Union St. (Marina)

Here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2306 Union St. that’s going for $2,700/month.

In the unit, you’ll get a dishwasher, tile flooring, closet space, wooden cabinetry and bay windows. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

Fifth Avenue and Clement Street (Inner Richmond)

Next, check out this unit that’s located at Fifth Avenue and Clement Street and is listed for $2,700/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, a stove and ample natural light. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a “walker’s paradise,” is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

717 40th Ave., #9 (Outer Richmond)

Finally, here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 717 40th Ave., #9 that’s listed for $2,695/month.

On-site laundry and assigned parking are offered as building amenities. The unit features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and closet space. Animals are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

