According to rental site Zumper, the median cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Oakland is now $2,100/month.

To get a sense of how far a housing dollar stretches these days, we rounded up listings for apartments currently offered for $2,000/month or less.

(Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

583 56th St. (Bushrod)

Listed at $1,995/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 583 56th St.

In the unit, expect hardwood floors, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Cats are considered with a pet deposit, but dogs are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is a “biker’s paradise” and offers many nearby public transportation options.

2347 Market St. (Mcclymonds)

Next, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 2347 Market St. It’s also listed for $1,995/month for its 600 square feet of space.

In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building offers on-site management, but neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1232 E. 19th St.

Here’s a studio at 1232 E. 19th St. that’s going for $1,995/month as well.

In the unit, you’ll get hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The complex offers an elevator, available assigned parking, on-site laundry, on-site management, a bike storage room and outdoor barbecue grills. One feline companion is welcome with an additional deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

412 Monte Vista Ave. (Grand Lake)

Next, check out this 491-square-foot studio that’s located at 412 Monte Vista Ave and is listed for $1,945/month.

In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace and high ceilings. The building boasts on-site laundry, extra storage space, a swimming pool, assigned parking and secured entry. Pet guardians should inquire elsewhere: animals are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable and is bikeable.

491 Mandana Blvd.

Located at 491 Mandana Blvd., here’s a 600-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that’s listed for $1,920/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood and carpeted floors and a patio. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

