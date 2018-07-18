MONTEREY COUNTY (CBS SF) — A tent structure collapsed Wednesday night at Fort Hunter Liggett in Monterey County and injured 22 soldiers, U.S. Army officials said.

At about 9:30 p.m., an Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter was landing and created some wind, which caused the collapse.

Army officials said most of the injuries were minor but two of the injured were flown to Fresno and two were taken by ambulance to Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton.

Soldiers with minor injuries were being treated at the fort. No fatalities had been reported as of 11:05 p.m.



The collapse occurred during a training exercise involving 8,000 Army Reserve, Army National Guard and Canadian troops, fort spokeswoman Amy Phillips said.

Fort Hunter Liggett is about 170 miles south of San Francisco. The sprawling base is the largest U.S. Army Reserve Command post.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.