SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — An tanker carrying oxygen has crashed at a Kaiser Permanente medical office facility in Santa Rosa, prompting evacuations and the shut down of U.S. Highway 101 which runs next to it.

The incident was reported at 2:35 p.m. at the Kaiser offices on 3925 Mendocino Ave., a REDCOM dispatcher said. Three ambulances and a hazardous waste unit responded, and a command post has been established at the scene, the dispatcher said.

Apparently, the tanker truck hit a wall at the facility, causing an explosion and small fire. The fire was quickly put out but the tanker truck began leaking.

Santa Rosa fire officials wrote on Twitter that the hospital campus has been evacuated and that U.S. Highway 101 and streets in the area have been shut down.

*Hazmat Kaiser Hospital* Santa Rosa Fire and Police along with AMR and CHP are at scene of a hazmat incident involving a oxygen tanker truck. Kaiser Old Redwood Hwy campus is evacuated. Hwy 101 and Old Redwood Hwy are both closed in both directions in the immediate area. — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) July 18, 2018

