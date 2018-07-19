SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Authorities in San Jose on Thursday were searching for a man who was seen Wednesday morning riding bicycle naked on Highway 101.

Even the most seasoned CHP officer would have to admit this was a first.

The video posted on Instagram showed the man baring it all as he rode his bike at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The CHP got multiple calls about the “birthday suit biker” riding on the freeway between Story Road and Alum Rock.

The man was seen riding northbound, southbound and even pedaling down the freeway against traffic.

Police and CHP officers were not able to find him. Authorities reportedly said they were more concerned about the safety hazard posed by the man riding the bike on the freeway than they were about his lack of clothes.