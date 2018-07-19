Comments
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (CBS)
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Jimmy Garoppolo hasn’t even been with the San Francisco 49ers for an entire season, but he’s already transcended the world of sports where his every move draws media attention.
Garoppolo, who is among the Bay Area’s most eligible bachelors, made front page news on TMZ and touched off a social media frenzy for his choice of dinner dates in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night.
Walking arm-in-arm into Avra restaurant with the 49ers star quarterback was Kiara Mia, who has gained fame by staring in adult movies.
The evening has lit up Twitter.