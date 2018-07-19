  • KPIX 5On Air

MILPITAS (CBS SF) – Police in Milpitas on Thursday were asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery earlier this week.

On Tuesday at approximately 9 p.m., Milpitas police officers responded to a call regarding an armed robbery that took place in the parking lot of the Ocean Supermarket located at 2 South Park Victoria Drive.

The suspect approached the victim as he stood outside of his vehicle and robbed him at gunpoint, fleeing with the victim’s wallet and cellular telephone.

The Hispanic male suspect is described as being 25-30 years old, approximately 5 feet six-to-eight inches tall and160-180 pounds, with short black hair, and a medium build. The suspect was last seen wearing a black San Jose Sharks hooded sweatshirt, glasses, black gloves, and a grey bandana covering the lower portion of his face.

The suspect was seen fleeing in a silver 4-door sedan.

The Milpitas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the robbery investigationis asked to call the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400. Additionally, the information can be given anonymously by calling the Crime Tip Hotline at (408) 586-2500 or via the Milpitas Police Department website.

