SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — A multi-agency response came to the rescue Wednesday of an adult male cat that managed to claw his way to the top of a San Bruno utility pole but couldn’t get back down.

“We received a call from a concerned neighbor who said the cat had been stuck on the pole for three days,” said Buffy Martin Tarbox, spokeswoman for the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA.

PHS/SPCA staff responded immediately to the pole on the 2000 block of Trenton Drive, requesting the assistance of PG&E and the San Bruno Fire Department.

PG&E crews were finally able to reach the frightened feline with a portable ladder.

The stranded kitty was very hungry and dehydrated, but otherwise in good health, Tarbox said. He did not have a collar or microchip, nor has the PHS received any missing animal reports about such a pet. Humane society staff members estimate he’s about 5 years old.

“He’s very friendly, so we believe he’s someone’s cat,” Tarbox said. “Our hope is that we can reunite him with his family.”

