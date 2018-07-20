BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A cafe popular with UC Berkeley students will not longer be allowed to serve alcohol after it was cited for selling to minors on three separate occasions, state officials announced Friday.

California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control officials said the Café Durant located at 2517 Durant Ave. has has its state liquor license “permanently revoked.”

Officials said the action was the result of three separate investigations conducted by the ABC and the Berkeley Police Department that found the business was selling alcoholic beverages to minors. All three were filed against the business within an eight month time span.

The first accusation alleged that the premises sold an alcoholic beverage to a minor on or about December 13, 2016. The licensee agreed to a $3,000 fine instead of a 15-day suspension.

The second accusation alleged that the premises sold alcoholic beverages to; or permitted as many as sixteen minors to consume alcoholic beverages in the licensed premises between February 23, 2017 and March 03, 2017. The licensee agreed to a 25-day suspension of the ABC license.

The third accusation alleged that the premises sold alcoholic beverages to; or permitted as many as four minors to consume alcoholic beverages in the licensed premises on August 18, 2017.