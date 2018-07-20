SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A semi-truck collided with a pick truck early Friday grounded the Highway 92 commute in San Mateo County to a crawl for more than two hours, authorities said.

The crash — in the eastbound lanes of highway between Interstate Highway 280 and Skyline Boulevard — was first reported at 4:46 a.m.

“A white truck was also traveling eastbound, a bit out of control, too fast and collided with the rear of the big rig,” said CHP officer Daniel Scott. “Both vehicles careened out of control.”

Both trucks ended up in the brush and trees along the shoulder of the highway, the pickup truck wedged beneath the semi.

Scott said the semi truck driver suffered minor lacerations while the pick-up truck driver escaped serious injury.

The crash scene took several hours to clear and forced the closure of all traffic on the main artery between Half Moon Bay and the Peninsula for some time.

The CHP advised drivers to seek other routes or be prepared for slow traffic and slow commute times. All lanes were finally reopened at around 7:15 a.m.