A car smashed into a post office at 40 Bellam Blvd. in San Rafael. (San Rafael Fire Dept. photo via Twitter)

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A car drove into the post office on Bellam Boulevard in San Rafael Saturday morning, knocking over a mailbox and collapsing a pillar in the entrance, fire officials said.

Counter service at the post office at 40 Bellam Boulevard is closed while the fire department assesses the building to make sure it’s safe, fire officials posted on social media around 11:30 a.m.

No one was injured, according to fire officials.

