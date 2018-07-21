  • KPIX 5On Air

MARIPOSA (AP) — A California forest fire just west of Yosemite National Park is steadily growing as crews work in blazing summer heat to protect mountain communities in the Sierra Nevada.

Officials said Saturday that the Ferguson fire is churning northward, sending up smoke that has been obscuring valley views in the park. Yosemite remains open, but one of its scenic routes, Glacier Point Road, is closed. The blaze that broke out July 13 has charred about 42 square miles of timber. It’s just 7 percent contained.

Fast-acting firefighters got a handle on a wildfire that broke out Friday in Santa Barbara County, near Buellton. It’s more than 30 percent contained.

Forecasters warn that an extended period of high heat is brewing for much of the state, bringing increased fire danger.

