ORINDA (CBS SF) — All westbound lanes of Highway 24 were closed Saturday morning following a police chase that ended with an overturned vehicle on the freeway in Orinda, according to the California Highway Patrol.

As of 10:45 a.m., there was no estimated time for reopening the lanes.

The lane closures stemmed from a Contra Costa Sheriff’s pursuit that resulted in a collision shortly after 9 a.m., near the Camino Pablo off-ramp according to the Contra Costa CHP.

No information was released about any injuries in the collision.

The CHP reported the overturned car was engulfed in flames and that an ambulance was called to the scene.

All westbound Highway 24 traffic is being diverted off the freeway at the Orinda exit. Motorists are urged to use alternative routes if possible.

Information about what prompted the pursuit that preceded the collision has not been released.

The sheriff’s department was at the scene investigating the crash, said CHP spokesman Officer Brandon Correia.

