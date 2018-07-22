DANVILLE (CBS SF) — As he sat in his bright red 1955 Thunderbird in downtown Danville Sunday, Calvin Black had a wide smile on his face.

Black was among the thousands of classic car owners and enthusiasts who crowded into downtown Danville for the 24th annual Hot Summer Sundays gathering.

Rare one-of-a-kind collector cars, custom designed cars, and classic and muscle cars from the 1960s were all loving displayed along Hartz Ave.

“This was my aunt’s car,” Black said of the prized family heirloom. “I was born in 1955…It took me about four years to do the restoration… When I was a kid, I took a picture with a guy who had a ’55 Thunderbird. I said that’s the car that I want.”

Micheal Dodge stood next to his prized 1973 Corvette. He was 7-years-old when his father, over the objections of his mother, bought a two-seat Corvette for the family car.

“I’ve had a lot of people offer to buy it and tell them that I wouldn’t sell it for any amount of money,” he said of his prized possession. “I don’t think I could sell it.”

Car enthusiast Daniel Jones, meanwhile, admired the craftsmanship it takes to maintain and restore the classic beauties.

“It’s really good when you can see someone take a car — 40, 50, 60 years old — restore it to better than new condition,” he said. “It just really shows that a person has a passion for automobiles.”