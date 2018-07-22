OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Oakland Athletics aren’t known for their large crowds but the team made history Saturday night as a record 56,310 fans came to the Coliseum to watch the Bay Bridge Series game against the San Francisco Giants.

The attendance figure established a new record for the stadium — which opened in 1966 –surpassing the old mark of 55,989 in 2014. It was also the biggest crowd to witness a major league baseball game this season.

The A’s, who are averaging fewer than 18,000 fans per home game this season, defeated the Giants 4-3 in 11 innings.

The team was able to set the record by opening the upper-level outfield section known as “Mount Davis.” The section, named after former Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis, was built more than 20 years ago to accommodate the Raiders’ return to Oakland from Los Angeles but has largely remained covered with tarps in recent years for both baseball and football games. It was opened for Saturday’s game only.

The A’s also used the occasion Saturday to celebrate their 1989 championship team, which swept the Giants in a World Series that was interrupted by the Loma Prieta earthquake.

Among the 1989 players on hand Saturday to witness the record crowd was Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley, who recorded the final out of the ’89 World Series.

“Great to be back in my hometown tonight to celebrate @Athletics 1989 World Series Championship team during sell out #BayBridgeSeries. Brings back some of the greatest memories of my life,” Eckersley wrote on Twitter.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed