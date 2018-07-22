OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A group of teenage survivors of the Parkland High School shooting brought their plea for stronger gun control to Oakland on Sunday.

Among the group, who joined other teens and community organizers for a picnic and rally in Oakland’s de Fremery Park, was Jaclyn Corin. She is now going into her senior year at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman armed with an AR-15 style rifle killed 17 teachers and students.

“I remember sitting in my classroom not knowing if my classroom would be next,” she said of the Feb 14th shooting.

Corin and her fellow students are part of the ‘March For Our Lives’ tour which is making stops around the country this summer. She said the group’s goal was to register 18 year olds to vote and also to promote gun control measures.

“There’s just this misconception that we are trying to take guns away which is not the case,” she said, “And once we break that wall down..people start to understand and we start to click.”

Among the measures the group is promoting is “disarming domestic abusers…digitizing records,” Corin said.

Student groups from around the Bay Area drove to Oakland to join in the rally and picnic.

“It’s not a right or left issue…It’s a matter of life and death,” said Julie Son, a student from San Jose.

Corin said her group’s next stop is in Fairfax, Virginia — the headquarters for the NRA — for a major demonstration on Aug. 4th.