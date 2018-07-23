OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A manhunt was underway Monday for a knife-wielding killer who fatally stabbed one woman and severely injured her sister as they stepped off a late-night train at Oakland’s MacArthur BART station.

The sisters’ father — Ansar Muhammad — rushed to the BART station Sunday night after he got word of the stabbing.

“I work at Highland Hospital and I see this every single day,” he said with anger in his voice. “I never imagined myself going through nothing like this. That’s my baby girl up there.”

Muhammad told reporters that witnesses had told him the attacker was a white male. The victims were African Americans.

One sister was declared dead at the scene while her sister was rushed to a local hospital. Her condition was not known early Monday morning.

“He stabbed my daughter repeatedly,” the man said. “This is a parent’s worse nightmare…I want justice for my daughter.”

BART spokesman Jim Allison said the incident took place as a 6-car train that started in Richmond and was bound for Warm Springs rolled into the MacArthur station.

“The doors opened,” he told KPIX 5. “There was a pair of women who were getting off the train and they were randomly attacked by a suspect who then ran downstairs and fled the station.”

Allison said police had train and station video that captured an image of the attacker and were in the process of hunting for the man. Investigators said the suspect was in the same train car as the sisters when it arrived at the station.

“A lot of details that the police have right now, they are not releasing to the public,” Allison said. “They do have some good evidence.”

According to Allison, the suspect is described as a white male who is heavy set with short hair in his 20s or 30s.

Detectives worked gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses all night and the station was finally reopened at 4 a.m.