HAYWARD (CBS SF) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department issued an Amber Alert Tuesday afternoon for a teen girl who was allegedly abducted in Hayward, according to authorities.

The statewide Amber Alert was issued for 16-year-old Isabelle Epps. She was reported abducted by Antonio Aguilarelizarrag at about 2 p.m. in Hayward. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department Twitter account posted about the alert at 4:42 p.m.

Isabelle Epps, 16, has been reported abducted by Antonio Aguilarelizarrag about 2pm in Hayward. State wide #AmberAlert issued. Suspect is believed to be driving a black, 2005 Honda Ridgeline, chrome roof rack, CA License # 7Y51010. pic.twitter.com/pkq9N0Jold — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) July 24, 2018

The suspect is believed to be driving a black 2005 Honda Ridgeline with a chrome roof rack and California license plate number 7Y51010.

Authorities said that there is a relationship between the teen and the suspect, but they could not specify if he was her father or not.

There were no additional details provided about the alleged abduction.

Anyone who sees these two individuals or the suspect vehicle is asked to contact authorities immediately.