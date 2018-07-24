SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Two bodies have been discovered inside a San Rafael home Tuesday morning in what appears to be a murder-suicide, according to a police.

San Rafael police Sgt. Lisa Holton said authorities received a 911 call at 8:21 a.m. from a resident on the 700 block of Penny Royal Lane in the Terra Linda neighborhood, saying he had shot his wife and was ready to shoot himself.

Police responded to the call but were not able to establish contact with the man, and sent a robot into the property.

The robot was able to spot two bodies and a weapon, and saw no one else in the home. A man was detained as a possible witness.

A shelter-in-place was briefly in effect for the area bordered by Penny Royal, Del Ganado Road, Pine Lane and Las Raposas Road.

The homicides were the first in San Rafael since 2011, Holton said.