  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFamily Feud
    2:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bodies Found, San Rafael, Terra Linda

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Two bodies have been discovered inside a San Rafael home Tuesday morning in what appears to be a murder-suicide, according to a police.

San Rafael police Sgt. Lisa Holton said authorities received a 911 call at 8:21 a.m. from a resident on the 700 block of Penny Royal Lane in the Terra Linda neighborhood, saying he had shot his wife and was ready to shoot himself.

Police responded to the call but were not able to establish contact with the man, and sent a robot into the property.

The robot was able to spot two bodies and a weapon, and saw no one else in the home. A man was detained as a possible witness.

A shelter-in-place was briefly in effect for the area bordered by Penny Royal, Del Ganado Road, Pine Lane and Las Raposas Road.

The homicides were the first in San Rafael since 2011, Holton said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s