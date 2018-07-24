TALLAHASSEE (CBS Miami) — Whoever hits the jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery draw will be halfway to billionaire status. Since there hasn’t been a winner in weeks, the jackpot has climbed to an estimated $522 million.

It’s the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and if no one matches all five numbers plus the Mega ball, the jackpot will continue to grow.

Worth nothing is that the Powerball jackpot also remains at $147 million.

Powerball jackpots start at $40 million and roll over until the jackpot is won.

The chance of winning the Powerball jackpot is 292.2 million to one.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and are played in 44 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions jackpots also start at $40 million and roll over until the jackpot is won.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot with a $2 ticket are 1-in-302.5 million.

The drawing is tonight at 8 p.m.