OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A big rig that overturned one of its trailers carrying over 40,000 pounds of organic sunflower seeds on the West Grand on-ramp to I-80 in Oakland has snarled traffic heading towards the MacArthur Maze, according to authorities.

The accident happened at around 11:15 p.m., according to authorities. The big rig, which was hauling two trailer containers, had the second trailer spill on the on-ramp.

Authorities said that the driver appeared to be uninjured. One lane of the on-ramp was blocked. CHP said that it would likely take some time to clean up the sunflower seeds.

There was no estimated time of reopening both lanes of the on-ramp.