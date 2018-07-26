SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two northbound lanes of the Golden Gate Bridge were blocked for almost an hour after a rollover accident on the bridge at about 3 p.m. Thursday, bridge officials said.

The accident involved three vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. Priya Clemens, spokeswoman for the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District, said at least one of the drivers suffered minor injuries.

For about 50 minutes, the only open lane for traffic out of San Francisco was the farthest left lane, she said, but the CHP reported the wreckage had been cleared from all lanes by 3:50 p.m.

It wasn’t certain whether the nightly shift of the moveable median barrier, which gives northbound bridge traffic an extra lane, will be delayed, or take place at all Thursday, Clemens said.

