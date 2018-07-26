CROCKETT (CBS SF) — A 28-year-old Martinez woman has been arrested after a cyclist was found fatally struck on a rural road in unincorporated Crockett, the California Highway Patrol announced Thursday.

CHP Officer Brandon Correia said his agency received a tip claiming a red Mini Cooper had been involved in the hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of 42-year-old Hercules resident Christopher Bunag on Tuesday night.

A short time after the first call, Kylie Lanae Derksen phoned the CHP to say she may have been involved in the collision.

With the evidence CHP collected at the scene, witness statements, surveillance video and all the information gathered on the case, CHP a warrant for her arrest was obtained. She was taken into custody, placed her under arrest for two felony counts and her vehicle for seized as evidence.

Derksen was being held at the Martinez detention facility with a bail of of $100,000.

The CHP said Bunag died at the scene after a collision reported at 7:21 p.m. Tuesday just west of The Dead Fish, a popular waterfront restaurant at 20050 San Pablo Ave.

Bunag was a member of the Hercules Cycling Club, a group of bicyclists that organize group rides and other events to encourage bicycling.

His sister told KPIX 5 that Bunag was a loving family member.

“He was just so loving,” said Steffi Sabadlab. “And he is just the most loving person ever. Anyone who knows him knows just how sweet and genuine and honest he is.”

The CHP is asking anyone who witnessed the collision, was in the area at the time or has any information to provide to call the Contra Costa-area CHP at (925) 646-4980.