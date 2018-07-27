PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A 61-year-old Pittsburg man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and later died in his home on Olivewood Drive Friday in the city’s first homicide of 2018, police said.

Responding to a call from a family member in the home just after 10 a.m., police and medical personnel performed lifesaving efforts on the man, but he died at the scene, police said.

The case is under investigation and minimal information is available at this time. Police say it appears the victim knew his killer. The man’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the department’s tip line at (925) 252-4040.

