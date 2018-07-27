OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man and woman were killed and two others riding in their car wounded after a gunman opened fire on their vehicle in East Oakland Thursday night, authorities said.

Oakland police said the incident took place at around 11 p.m. as the four were driving northbound on 73rd Ave. After the shooting, their vehicle continued through the intersection of 73rd and Bancroft Ave. and crashed.

Officers responded to the scene and found the victims — all suffering from gunshot wounds. A 21-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man did not survive their injuries. The two others were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police told the East Bay Times that other cars were also hit by gunfire. Fortunately no one else was injured.

There was no immediate information released on the gunman.

Anyone with information may call police at 510-238-3821 or 510-238-7950 or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.