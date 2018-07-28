YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS SF) — It will be another week before Yosemite Valley reopens as the Ferguson Fire rages on the western edge of the park.

The valley as well as the Mariposa grove of giant sequoias and the Wawona resort area have been closed to visitors for several days due to heavy smoke.

The valley is now set to reopen on Friday, Aug. 3 at 4 p.m. but visitor services will be limited.

Working through the night, firefighters strengthened containment lines, even as they kept an eye on a 3- to 5-acre fire which jumped a line Friday afternoon southwest of El Portal, along the Ferguson Fire’s northeast perimeter. Saturday morning, officials reported that the Ferguson Fire had grown 2,944 acres overnight for a total of 49,619 acres as of 6 a.m.

Containment is at 29 percent.