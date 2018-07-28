PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A 61-year-old Pittsburg man who died from a gunshot wound after a reported confrontation at his home on Friday has been identified as Mark Gretler, Pittsburg police said Saturday.

Police are searching for the victim’s roommate, Rolando Aquino, who is suspected of shooting Gretler during a fight at the home they shared on Olivewood Drive and then fleeing in a car, police said.

Police were called shortly after 10 a.m. by a family member to the home and found Gretler with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Officers and medical crews began lifesaving efforts, but Gretler later died from his injuries, according to a release from Pittsburg police Capt. Steve Albanese.

Investigators found that Gretler and Aquino had a history of confrontations, police said.

Aquino, 61, has since been captured on surveillance video, in Pittsburg and San Pablo. The suspect was seen leaving his car near the San Pablo Casino and later Friday evening he was also sighted in the area of San Leandro.

Police said that Aquino should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts should contact the Pittsburg police tip line at (925) 252-4040.

