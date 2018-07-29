NAPA (CBS SF) — Fire crews continue to report good progress in battling the Steele Fire, which has destroyed seven buildings, damaged another and burned 150 acres in the Berryessa Highlands area at the southern tip of Lake Berryessa in rural Napa County.

The fire was 50 percent contained as of Sunday morning, according to Cal Fire, up from 10 percent Saturday night.

The fire, which was first reported about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, forced the evacuations of the Berryessa Highlands community and of the nearby Pleasure Cove Resort. Those evacuations remain in effect this morning.

An evacuation center has been set up at Crosswalk Community Church, 2509 First St., Napa.

The Berryessa Highlands area is about 14 miles north of Fairfield and 12 miles west of Winters.

High temperatures and 17-mph winds made for a fast-spreading fire late Saturday afternoon.

Road closures remain in effect this morning for Steele Canyon and Capell Valley roads.

A total of 185 firefighters with Cal Fire, city fire departments from Vacaville, Dixon, Fairfield, Winters and Suisun City, the Napa County department and California Department of Corrections are involved.

