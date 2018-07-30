SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A Santa Rosa man was ordered to stand trial Monday for the fatal stabbing of a man in a Sonoma State University dorm room in May.

Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Robert LaForge ruled there is sufficient evidence to try Tyler Bratton, 20, of Santa Rosa, for the voluntary manslaughter of Steven John Garcia, 26, of Santa Rosa, on May 13.

Bratton’s attorney Lynnette Brown argued Monday morning that Bratton used reasonable force to defend himself when Garcia and a woman, Rebecca Stjern, 21, entered Bratton’s girlfriend’s dorm room with a key card and burst into the bedroom where Garcia grabbed Bratton around the neck.

Brown said the choking could have ended in great bodily injury or death and Bratton feared for his life. Two other people tried to get into the dorm room earlier on the day of the stabbing, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing.

Bratton told Petaluma police he stabbed Garcia at least six times in the dorm bathroom. His girlfriend, SSU student Riley O’Rourke, 20, testified she ran from her dorm room during the struggle to call police. She said Bratton met her soon afterward in a laundry room and they called police.

O’Rourke testified that Stjern took her car after she passed out at a party the night before, and Stjern threatened her when she confronted her about it.

There were three confrontations involving Stjern, Bratton, O’Rourke and two others before the dorm stabbing, according to testimony at the hearing last week.

Deputy District Attorney Chris Brown argued that Bratton banged a knife on the window of a vehicle at one of the confrontations outside of the dorm, indicating he was over-eager for a confrontation. He said the use of the knife in the dorm was an escalation of force to an unreasonable level.

LaForge said he watched a two-hour video of Bratton’s interview with Petaluma police and reviewed Garcia’s autopsy report over the weekend. The report indicated Garcia suffered 15 stabbing wounds, LaForge said.

LaForge said Bratton acted with unreasonable force because there was no evidence anyone else had a weapon.

Bratton is scheduled to re-enter a plea on Aug. 13.

