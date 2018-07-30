  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Animal rescue, Carr Fire, CHP, Wildfire, Wildfires

REDDING (CBS SF) — Residents were not the only ones fleeing the deadly flames of the Carr Fire as it scorched a path of destruction near Redding over the weekend.

Wildlife also was threatened and on the move.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Dave Fawson was among the officers assisting with the evacuation when he came upon a frightened one-month-old fawn who had become separated from its mother.

The small animal did not know what to do so Fawson jumped into action and grabbed the young fawn.

fawn rescue 1 Special Rescue Amid The Carr Fires Deadly Flames

He carried it to the patrol car and as he did, the fawn licked his face several times in thanks.

fawn rescue chp photo Special Rescue Amid The Carr Fires Deadly Flames

The young animal was taken to a local deer rescue organization where it would be safe.

