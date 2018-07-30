REDDING (CBS SF) — Residents were not the only ones fleeing the deadly flames of the Carr Fire as it scorched a path of destruction near Redding over the weekend.

Wildlife also was threatened and on the move.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Dave Fawson was among the officers assisting with the evacuation when he came upon a frightened one-month-old fawn who had become separated from its mother.

The small animal did not know what to do so Fawson jumped into action and grabbed the young fawn.

He carried it to the patrol car and as he did, the fawn licked his face several times in thanks.

The young animal was taken to a local deer rescue organization where it would be safe.