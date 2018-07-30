SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The U.S. Geological Survey has reported a 3.7 magnitude earthquake striking in the area of San Pablo Bay at 3:22 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The quake had a reported depth of 12.2 kilometers and was centered about 8 miles northwest of Hercules and 9.3 miles west-southwest of Vallejo, USGS officials said.

People from all over the Bay Area felt the quake, from Vallejo and Benicia all the way to San Francisco.

So far, there were no reports of damage from the earthquake.