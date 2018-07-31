CUPERTINO (KPIX) – The Cupertino City Council has postponed a plan to place a new business tax measure on the November ballot.

One option under consideration included charging $425 per employee for companies with at least five-thousand workers. That would include Apple.

The bill would have generated up to $10 million to relieve traffic congestion but a majority of speakers at the City Council meeting supported postponing the proposal.

An Apple representative asked the city to work with his company during the delay and said the tech giant is ready to meet on the issue next week.

“We stand ready to work with the city, and with all of you on transportation issues,” said Mike Foulkes, Apple’s government liaison. “It’s an issue that affects all of us, our employees, all of our residents.

“We see this tax as being short-sighted and too narrow to really solve the problems Cupertino is seeking to solve,” said Matt Regan, spokesman for the Bay Area Council.



The council voted 4-0 to delay a decision until 2020.

The city plans to use that time to work with its partners and develop a spending and funding plan.