MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican official says 37 people suffered only minor injuries when an Aeromexico airliner crashed after takeoff in northern Mexico on Tuesday.

Earlier, Durango’s Governor José R. Aispuro said that there were no fatalities in the crash.

Aeromexico said the crash involved an Embraer 190 plane with capacity of 100 passengers.

According to reports, Mexico’s transport minister said 97 passengers and four crew members were on the flight.

The director of the Durango state civil defense office tells Foro TV that “the most seriously injured is the pilot.” Israel Solano Mejia says that “the majority of passengers left (the plane) under their own power.”

Officials and witnesses differ on whether the plane either fell shortly after takeover or ran off the runway without really gaining altitude. But they agree the plane was trying to take off during a storm.

The civil defense office of Durango state says Tuesday’s accident occurred in a field near the airport for the state capital, which is also named Durango.

The official Twitter account of the State Coordination of Civil Protection for Durango posted images from the crash site.

Corporaciones de emergencia y seguridad se encuentran en el km17 de la autopista Durango – Torreón atendiendo accidente de la aeronave, cede el paso a los vehículos de emergencia 🚨 pic.twitter.com/XR75WuMlai — PROTECCIÓN CIVIL DGO (@CEPCDurango) July 31, 2018

The flight involved is reportedly Aeromexico Flight 2431 that was set to depart from the airport in Durango shortly after 3 p.m. local time and scheduled to land in Mexico City at about 4:30 p.m. local time.

The accident happened close to Guadalupe Victoria International Airport, said the airport, which is closed.

The Aeromexico USA Twitter account posted that the airline is gathering information and will provide details as they are confirmed.

We're working to gather all the details and we'll provide them once they're confirmed. Our first priority is to ensure the safety of all our clients and crew aboard. #Flight2431 — Aeromexico (@AeromexicoUSA) July 31, 2018

