  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Angie's List, Background checks, San Francisco District Attorney

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco district attorney is suing Angie’s List for false advertising with regards to background checking their service providers, according to a civil complaint released Tuesday.

The website, angieslist.com, provides ratings and reviews for household service providers like roofers and plumbers.

Under the site’s “frequently asked questions,” Angie’s List states that they perform background checks on the “principal/owner or relevant manager of all Certified Service Providers” in a statement dated March 16, 2018.

An earlier version of the language on their site went further, saying that “All Super Service Award winning providers, as well as all advertisers on Angie’s List, have been background checked – giving you the confidence to hire right.”

In a video advertisement available online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=69lINHi4CTA, they make a somewhat similar version of the same statement – saying just “annual background checks, another reason to get Angie’s List for your home.”

These statements are “likely to deceive” consumers into believing that the individuals coming to their homes have undergone a background check even when that isn’t the case, per Angie’s List’s company policy, according to the district attorney.

“We embrace innovative businesses, but it is imperative that consumers are not misled,” District Attorney George Gascon said today in a statement.

“It is a matter of public safety that consumers are provided accurate information, especially when they are deciding whom to let into their homes,” he added.

A spokesperson for Angie’s List said, “This legal matter is solely about how information on our background checks is accessed on the website, not the merits of our background check process, which works in tandem with our database of more than 10 million homeowner reviews to offer Angie’s List customers a robust and trusted resource for discovering quality pros in their area – one that has been delivering value to homeowners for more than 20 years.

“We disagree with the claims made in this case and stand by both our screening process and our commitment to the best interests of our customers.”

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s