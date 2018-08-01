REDDING (CBS SF) – The deadly Carr Fire burning in Northern California reached another grim milestone early Wednesday.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze has scorched 180.5 square miles (115,538 acres), an area larger than the city of San Jose (180.2 square miles). Nearly 10 days after it started west of Redding, the fire is only 35 percent contained.

Officials said the fire has destroyed 1,018 residences, 12 structures and 435 outbuildings. Another 181 residences, six commercial structures and 61 outbuildings have been damaged.

• ALSO READ: Carr Fire Survivor: ‘It Looked Like An Atomic Bomb Went Off’

The fire has claimed six lives — two of the victims’ firefighters involved in battling the blaze — bulldozer operator Braden Varney, a 36-year-old father of two and Redding Fire inspector Jeremy Stoke.

On Tuesday, at least 20 people from the communities of Redding, Old Shasta, Keswick and French Gulch remained missing.

The Carr Fire is currently the seventh most destructive fire in California history.