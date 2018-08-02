DAYTON, Ohio (CBS SF) — Authorities are responding to reports of an active shooter at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

The officials Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Twitter account made several posts starting at about 1:15 p.m. regarding the incident that began at the on-base hospital facility.

Authorities later confirmed that it was an active shooter incident and base personnel had been instructed to shelter in place.

At approximately 12:40 p.m., base emergency responders (security forces, fire department) responded to a reported Active Shooter incident at the base hospital. Base personnel have been directed to shelter in place until the incident is investigated — Wright-Patterson AFB (@WrightPattAFB) August 2, 2018

Authorities said an investigation into the incident is under way, but did not provide any details as to whether anyone had been injured or if the active shooter situation was over.