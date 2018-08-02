CONCORD (CBS SF) – Concord police are asking for help in identifying a man who robbed a bank while wearing a black leather fanny pack late Wednesday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., he walked into a Wells Fargo bank on Oak Grove Road and handed a teller a note demanding money.

He left the scene with cash and was last seen walking south toward Ygnacio Valley Road.

Police said he’s described as a white man in his early 30s with an olive complexion and a slender build. He was estimated to be roughly 5 feet 9 inches tall and was wearing a dark blue baseball hat with a light blue button-up shirt.

Police are asking anyone who knows the suspect or has information about the robbery to call their tip line at (925) 603-5836.

