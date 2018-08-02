  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bank robbery, Concord, Wells Fargo Bank

CONCORD (CBS SF) – Concord police are asking for help in identifying a man who robbed a bank while wearing a black leather fanny pack late Wednesday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., he walked into a Wells Fargo bank on Oak Grove Road and handed a teller a note demanding money.

He left the scene with cash and was last seen walking south toward Ygnacio Valley Road.

Surveillance photo of man suspected of robbing the Wells Fargo bank on Oak Grove Road in Concord on August 1, 2018. (Concord Police Department)

Surveillance photo of man suspected of robbing the Wells Fargo bank on Oak Grove Road in Concord on August 1, 2018. (Concord Police Department)

Police said he’s described as a white man in his early 30s with an olive complexion and a slender build. He was estimated to be roughly 5 feet 9 inches tall and was wearing a dark blue baseball hat with a light blue button-up shirt.

Police are asking anyone who knows the suspect or has information about the robbery to call their tip line at (925) 603-5836.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s