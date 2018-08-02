PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Police in Pleasanton on Thursday confirmed the identity of a man who died after being taken into custody following a disturbance at a Raley’s store that led to an altercation with officers Wednesday afternoon.

The man, identified as 38-year-old Pleasanton resident Jacob Bauer, went into respiratory distress and died at the hospital.

Police said dispatch received a call from the Raley’s store on the 5400 block of Sunol Boulevard at about 2:45 p.m. reporting a disturbance at the store.

According to the store employee, Bauer was allegedly breaking bottles of alcohol in the store.

When police officers arrived, they found the man on nearby Mission Drive.

When officers tried to detain Bauer, he refused to comply with requests to place his hands behind his back and fought officers, scratching and biting them.

Officers struggled to place Bauer in handcuffs for over five minutes, at one point using what police referred to as an electronic control device, likely something similar to a Taser.

Once Bauer was placed in handcuffs, he continued to struggle with officers, eventually requiring the use of a leg restraint device safely transport him via ambulance to Stanford Valley Care.

As paramedics placed Bauer into the ambulance, he displayed signs of respiratory distress. Paramedics provided immediate aid and rushed him to Stanford Valley Care where life-saving measures were taken. Bauer was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Two Pleasanton police officers who sustained injuries during the altercation were transported to Stanford Valley Care where they received medical treatment and were released.

The spokesperson for the Pleasanton Police Department said there was an ongoing investigation into the incident.

The name of the suspect and the officers involved in the incident were not released, though police said the officer were still on duty and have not been put on administrative leave during the investigation.

Alameda County District Attorney’s Office and the Alameda County Coroner’s Office are conducting independent investigations into the incident. Anyone with additional information regarding this altercation is encourage to contact the Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100.