Smoke rises from the burned ground after the River Fire burned through the area on July 31, 2018 in Lakeport, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(CBS SF) — An air quality advisory has been issued for Friday due to smoke from the Mendocino Complex fire and other wildfires burning throughout Northern California, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Winds are expected to push smoke into the North Bay, and maybe other parts of the Bay Area, and air quality throughout the region could be impacted over the weekend.

Anyone who smells smoke from the wildfires is advised by the air district to avoid exposure by staying inside with the windows closed and setting air conditioning systems to re-circulate, rather than allowing smoky air to enter their building or vehicle.

Air district officials say smoke can irritate the eyes, airways and sinuses, causing coughing. Anybody with asthma, emphysema or other pre-existing medical conditions could experience wheezing as a result of elevated particulate matter.

Children and elderly people are particularly susceptible, according to the air district.