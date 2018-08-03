FREMONT (CBS SF) — Two drivers were injured in when a dump truck overturned Friday afternoon on Mission Boulevard in Fremont, police said.

Several people called 911 at 2:16 p.m. and said that a dump truck had overturned as it turned right onto northbound Mission Boulevard after exiting southbound Interstate Highway 680.

Police said before overturning the truck went over the raised center median, dumped gravel and came down on top of a Ford sedan, crushing it.

The driver of each vehicle suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, police said. At least one person was taken to a hospital.

Mission Boulevard is closed in both directions. The southbound lanes were open but are closed again to allow a tow truck to right the dump truck.

