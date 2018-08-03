OAKLAND (CBS SF) — BART’s MacArthur station in Oakland reopened after a fight on a train closed the station for an hour Friday night, BART officials said.

As of 8:50 p.m., the station 555 40th St. was open but trains to Richmond and Antioch were not stopping there. Richmond and Antioch trains were running through the station.

Trains to San Francisco and Warm Springs were stopping at the station.

BART spokesman Chris Filippi said that, an hour earlier, two male victims approached police and said there was a fight on a Richmond-bound train.

Police are conducting an investigation. No arrests have been made.

Filippi said the victims are being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Just today an emotional funeral was held for Nia Wilson, 18, who was killed in a stabbing at the station on the night of July 22.

Investigators are looking into whether the stabbing was a hate crime.

Wilson’s death has garnered national attention.

