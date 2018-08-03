WASHINGTON (KPIX 5) – The frantic search is on for a missing girl visiting the United States from China who was supposed to travel to the Bay Area with her school group.

Authorities said 12-year-old Jingjing Ma disappeared from Reagan National Airport near Washington, DC on Thursday.

Surveillance video showed Jingjing leaving the terminal with an unknown woman. The two are then seen possibly getting into a white Infiniti QX60 SUV with New York license plates, driven by an unknown man.

“We’re pursuing this as a critical missing juvenile and that we pursue this until we know that she is safe,” said Chief David Huchler of the Metro Washington Airports Authority.

Authorities believe the woman may have abducted Jingjing when she left her school group to use the restroom.

“Critical missing, extreme danger. We have a 12-year-old girl, we don’t know where she is. We don’t know who she’s with,” Huchler said. “I’ll let you decide how you want to call that, but for us, this our priority number one, it’s of the utmost importance.”

Jingjing and her group previously visited New York City. Authorities are looking into the possibility that the man and woman who took Jingjing may be the same couple who approached her while she was sightseeing at the World Trade Center.

The rest of the group continued with their trip to San Francisco.

“Last night we were conducting interviews on the West Coast. This group has already traveled to San Francisco to continue their tour. So with the FBI’s assistance, we are continuing to verify the information,” Huchler said.

Meanwhile, authorities are still trying to locate Ma’s family back in China to notify them. They are also looking into her social media accounts for any clues.