SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – On stage at the Commonwealth Club with KPIX 5 political reporter Melissa Caen Thursday night was the man who became a meme and spoofed on Saturday Night Live over his job, Sean Spicer.

The former White House press secretary said he found out about Melissa McCarthy’s impression of him while getting his kids ready for Mass.

“There were like a million thoughts going through my head. It’s funny, it’s well deserved. Oh my God,” Spicer recalled.

The former press secretary said his job as spokesperson for the Trump administration said the job was an evolving process.

Spicer said he if he could do-over any day on the job, it would be his first day, the now infamous crowd size press conference, and he knew instantly the president was not happy with it.

“He was like, ‘What was that?’ I was like, ‘What do you mean? Like, I went in tough.’ He’s like, ‘That was horrible. What were you thinking?'” Spicer recalled.

He said that moment was the beginning of the end of his White House tenure.

“From day one, I knew that it started off poorly,” Spicer said.

Spicer also weighed in on the current detente between the White House press corps and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders over Trump’s statement that the press is the enemy of the people.

“I’ve been very clear about this. I think that any democracy, especially ours as the beacon of democracy around the world, needs to have a free, fair and robust press corps,” he said.

And while stumping for his new book, “The Briefing,” Spicer gave a one word answer to Caen’s question about the Russian election interference investigation.

“Yes,” he said.