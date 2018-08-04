OAKLAND (CBS SF) — BART police have identified a suspect in an assault that happened on a Richmond-bound train at the agency’s MacArthur station Friday night.

The suspect is Solomon Espinosa, 27, who is believed to be a transient in the Oakland area, police said.

The case began around 7:50 p.m. when two men who had been hurt in the assault reported it to BART officers, saying a fight had started on the train and continued on a platform at the station.

The two men suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening, according to police. One was treated for a cut to his arm, the other for a cut on his face, police said.

Cameras recorded the incident, according to police. The circumstances leading up to the assault are still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call BART police at (510) 464-7011.

On Friday, an emotional funeral was held in Oakland for Nia Wilson, 18, who was killed in a stabbing at the station on the night of July 22. Investigators are looking into whether the stabbing was a hate crime.

Wilson’s death has garnered national attention.

