FRESNO (CBS/AP) – Hundreds of firefighters, joined by family and friends, led a funeral procession through the streets of Fresno Saturday to honor one of their own.

Brian Hughes was one of two firefighters who have died in recent weeks while fighting the Ferguson fire.

A 50-vehicle procession carrying Hughes’s body drove through the town before the memorial service.

The 33-year-old lived in nearby Squaw Valley with his fiancee Paige Miller, who is three months pregnant.

Hughes was struck and killed on July 29 by a falling tree as he worked along the eastern edge of the fire.

Hughes was National Park Service fire captain and the leader of an elite “hotshot” crew responsible for fighting fires in rugged terrain.

The other fallen firefighter was 36-year-old Braden Varney.

The 10-year Cal Fire veteran was killed on July 14 after a bulldozer he was operating rolled over in steep terrain.

