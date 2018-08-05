  • KPIX 5On Air

PACIFICA (CBS)  For a great cause, dogs jumped on their surfboards and showed off their skills in California on Saturday.

Pacifica hosted the Third Annual Norcal World Dog Surfing Championship at Linda Mar Beach.

Over four dozen dogs participated in the event.

To successfully participate, the adventurous dogs needed a human to pick the right wave to take them all the way to the shore.

There were 6 winning categories including ‘Stunt Puppy Large Dogs Award’, ‘Small Surf Dogs Awards,’ and a tandem dog surfing award.

A portion of the proceeds goes to dog-related non-profit agencies.

