VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Three people, including two children, died early Sunday when a suspicious fire roared through a Vallejo home, authorities said.

The Vallejo Police Department said officers patrolling the 2900 block of Georgia Street smelled smoke and went to investigate the source around 2:45 a.m.

They came upon an 11-year-old girl suffering from burns who flagged them down and told them that three other people were trapped inside the burning home.

The officers called the fire department and attempted to enter the home, but were forced back by the intense flames that had engulfed the structure.

Arriving firefighters were able to enter the home and removed three female victims. Unfortunately, one juvenile victim died at the scene. Another juvenile victim died at the hospital and an adult female died at a local burn unit.

The 11-year-old who initially flagged the officer down was expected to make a full recovery from her injuries. The names of the victims or their relationship had not been released.

Vallejo investigators said the fire was “suspicious in nature.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Yates and Detective Poyser of the Vallejo Police Department Detective Division – (707) 648-4080. Refer to case number 18-9877.